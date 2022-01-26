Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,115.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.23 or 0.06659889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00292064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.50 or 0.00784985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00065938 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00398736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00247288 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,478,709,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,864,459,384 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

