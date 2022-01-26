Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Down 0.5%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 254.60 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 257.40 ($3.47). Approximately 377,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 521,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.60 ($3.49).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 260 ($3.51) to GBX 275 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

