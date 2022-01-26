Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.77

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

