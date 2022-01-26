NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NiSource has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 5,627,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,485. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.