NKN Market Cap Reaches $143.47 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $143.47 million and $3.35 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00168351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00183205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00031540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

