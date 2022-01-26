NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Down 0.7%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 165,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,604,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

