NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,030,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.20% of NMI worth $294,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

