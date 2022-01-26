Node Runners (NDR) Price Tops $17.75

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $17.75 or 0.00048702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $436,306.18 and $1,933.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006052 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

