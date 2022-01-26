Noir 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $196.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $117,948.11 and $196.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00186839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00391058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,473,098 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

