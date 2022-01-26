Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,419. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

