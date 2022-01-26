Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $682,081.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00048591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.54 or 0.06607444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00054310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.75 or 0.99692214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00051931 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

