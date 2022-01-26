Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 187.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 184.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $228.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.08. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

