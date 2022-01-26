Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $274.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

