Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $273.14. 50,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.15. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.