Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $313.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.39.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.95 and a 200 day moving average of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 19,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

