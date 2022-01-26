Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

