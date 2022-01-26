Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $401.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.12. 10,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,459. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

