nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00048591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.54 or 0.06607444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00054310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.75 or 0.99692214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00051931 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.