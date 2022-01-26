Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Down 3.2%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. 48,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 65,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.84.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.