Nova Vision Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 2nd (NASDAQ:NOVVU)

Nova Vision Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NOVVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nova Vision Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVVU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,962,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,218,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,251,000.

