Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Novacoin has a market cap of $283,927.48 and approximately $824.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,999.66 or 1.00034517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00091533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00021698 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00028219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00432902 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

