NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $273,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

