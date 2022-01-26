NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.68. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 9,713 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $273,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

