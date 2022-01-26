Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

