Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

