NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.83.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.56 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in NovoCure by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.