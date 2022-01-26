Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 142.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

