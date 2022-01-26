Nucor (NUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. Nucor has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nucor stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

