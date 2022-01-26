NULS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.36 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $37.02 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.48 or 0.06676822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,416.00 or 0.99711127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052607 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.