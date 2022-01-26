Numeraire Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $117.10 million and $9.45 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $19.89 or 0.00054955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00040416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,118 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.