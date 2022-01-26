Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,593,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

