Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Down 1%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.79 and last traded at $58.62. 293,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,008% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25.

Nuvei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.