NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after purchasing an additional 246,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,504,387. The stock has a market cap of $579.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

