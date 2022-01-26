NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.41. 842,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,504,387. The company has a market cap of $583.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.