NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,252.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target on the stock.

NVR stock traded down $98.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,051.56. 27,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,575.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a one year low of $4,330.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

