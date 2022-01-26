Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.79. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 1,855,564 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 5,299.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nxt-ID by 2,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 904,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nxt-ID by 35.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 117,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 562.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 281,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth $246,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

