O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 239.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 592,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.54% of O-I Glass worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.