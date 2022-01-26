Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.65

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 449998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $2,281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,713 shares of company stock worth $10,159,003. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.