Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $311.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

