Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,483,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,712. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 6.11 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.27.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

