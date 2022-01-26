OAX (OAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,446.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $279,446.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00041061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005990 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

