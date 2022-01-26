Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.02

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 776013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Raymond James raised Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $552.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%.

About Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

