Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Obsidian Energy traded as high as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 116352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$691.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

