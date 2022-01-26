Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 28074246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

