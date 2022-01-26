ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Tops One Day Volume of $10,730.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $10,730.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.23 or 0.06632297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.77 or 0.99740378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050873 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

