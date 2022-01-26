Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Price Down 5%

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 3.39 and last traded at 3.39. 18,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 757,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 6.47.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The company had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

