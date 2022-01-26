Offshift (XFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.64 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $11.81 or 0.00032147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $53.01 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.72 or 1.00068745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00088040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021722 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002428 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00412509 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

