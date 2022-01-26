OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of OFG Bancorp worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

