OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OGE opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.