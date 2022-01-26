OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $875,184.76 and approximately $7,028.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.65 or 0.99951644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00084223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021400 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00390368 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,198,832 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

